Stakeholders Lists Emerging Digital Trends in Workplaces

Sunday Ehigiator

At the recently held Phillips Consulting Limited’s (pcl), digital learning breakfast roundtable in Lagos, discussions were centred on the need for business entities to fully maximise opportunities presented by the emerging digital trends and train their staff on their applications.

In his welcome address, the Managing Director pcl, Rob Taiwo, shared a story about how a chatbot once helped him resolve a problem with his iPod, highlighting the impact digital technology on the workplace.

Speaking further, he said, “The breakfast roundtable is centred around emerging digital trends; the opportunities they provide for business growth and how companies can successfully incorporate them into their business models.”

Also, after presented a video clip to show how technology was changing learning environments, Senior Partner pcl. Paul Ayim, said: “Digital learning is not a game of technology or fanciness; it is more a race for efficiency and competitive advantage in the marketplace.”

In her keynote address, the Country Head for Human Capital at Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc, Olufunke Amobi, explained that, “Digital trends are volatile and are causing a change in skills required at the workplace, sometimes leading to retrenchments. “It is now the duty of learning managers to adapt to these changes by upskilling or re-purposing their employees.

“It is no longer a war for talent, it’s a war for digital talent,” she added.

She however advised that, “Organisations should not only give employees opportunities to learn, but they should also give room to practice acquired skills.”

The Director Skillsoft, Shane Kirwan, in his presentation, showed links between learning and staff turnover rates.

According to him, “Many talented people leave great jobs because they don’t feel like they have room to learn and grow.”

He, however, urged employers not to be selfish and encourage staff to develop themselves as they grow the company.

At the panel discussion, Ayim explained the role learners were expected to play in the digital learning age.

According to him, “Workers must anticipate and prepare for a shift that could make them irrelevant in the workplace, and organisations should carry learners along while developing learning systems.

“The HR and IT departments must align with the strategic intent of the organisation.”

Furthermore, the panellists agreed on the need to make workers more secure about their jobs by proactively mitigating the risk of job loss.

They emphasised the wide skill gaps in the labour market and how it was necessary to invest in building and retaining talent.