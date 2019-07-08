SGF: Buhari Committed to Lifting 100m Nigerians Out of Poverty

Daji Sani in Yola

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Mr. Boss Mustapha, has said the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is committed and determined to bringing Nigerians out of the scourge of poverty.

Mustapha, who was reappointed few days ago as the SGF for a second term, said the Buhari administration is putting in place institutional structures to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in the next 10 years.

The SGF spoke to journalists yesterday at the Yola

International Airport, where he further explained that the pledge by the president to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty is one of the boldest statements to have ever been made by any president.

He said he was convinced that the pledge was not a ruse because the administration has already set in motion an agenda to redeem the pledge. He also urged every patriotic Nigerian to key into the government’s plan, cooperate with the administration and make it feasible.

“It is the boldest statement coming from the president. The president has already set the agenda to redeem that pledge by providing institutional framework that will encourage lending to small and medium scale enterprises,” the SGF said.

Mustapha also considered his reappointment by Buhari as a confirmation of the confidence the president reposed in him.

The SGF, who also stated that there has been a remarkable improvement in security across the country, noted that he had nothing against those who also wanted his job.

He pointed out that he personally did not consider the aspirations of anyone who wanted the SGF job altogether negative.

“In the last couple of days, I have been weighed down by the enormity of the responsibility of the office and the trust that has been bestowed in my hands. But I am also conscious this is a trust, so I must do everything consciously to honour God and the president for the confidence reposed in me in piloting the affairs of state as SGF,” Mustapha said.