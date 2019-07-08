RMB Nigeria Certified as Great Place to Work

The Great Place to Work Institute, at its sixth annual awards ceremony in Nigeria held in Lagos recently, formally certified RMB Nigeria as a ‘Great Place to Work.’

Reflecting on the award, the Chief Executive Officer and Regional Head, West Africa, Michael Larbie, was quoted in a statement to have said: “We are proud of the recognition as we understand that the key driver of any successful organisation is its people.

“We will continue to invest in our people and provide an enabling environment for our employees to thrive and succeed.

“RMB strives to sustain a non-hierarchical management structure and an entrepreneurial environment wherein our people think and act like business owners. “We trust and empower our people, recognise their achievements and reward them for exceptional performance.”

Also, the Head of Human Capital, RMB Nigeria, Ayotunde Jegede, further stated that while most corporate and investment banks compete on the same basis, “it is RMB’s people, our owner-manager culture, collaborative spirit and values that distinguish us from the rest.”

Jegede added: “RMB Nigeria is a values-driven organization where employee development is equally as important as financial results.

“That is why we make sure we hire the right people who have a passion for excellence, intellectual curiosity, a can-do mindset and give them the freedom to excel in absolute support of our clients.”

Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria has over 15 years of transactional experience in Nigeria ranging from advisory roles on infrastructure projects, mergers and acquisitions to the funding of various transactions across multiple sectors.

The financial institution has an extensive pool of investment banking talent, including fixed income, currency and commodities experts who understand the Nigerian and broader African landscape.

“Over the past six years, we have created a core client base of solid local companies, multinationals and financial sponsors.

“Using a targeted approach, we have meaningfully supported our clients through different economic cycles and will continue to do so.

“RMB’s vision and primary business objective is to create sustainable value, unique solutions and superior economic returns for our clients and shareholders,” the statement added.