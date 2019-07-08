Rivers a Christian State, Wike Insists

Ernest Chinwo in Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has said nobody can intimidate him to change his stand that Rivers is a Christian state.

This is as he praised the Christian Community of the state for standing firm to “defeat the forces of democratic darkness” during the March 9 governorship elections.

He spoke at the 2019 election victory thanksgiving service in the honour of the governor and his deputy by all the Anglican Dioceses of Rivers State at Saint Paul’s Cathedral, Port Harcourt, yesterday.

The governor noted that Rivers Christians insisted that Rivers mandate must be respected despite the plots against the state.

“I want to use this medium to thank the Church for their support. It is important for us to realise that but for the support and prayers of the Church, we wouldn’t have attained victory.

“I heard that some people are angry that I declared Rivers as a Christian State. With what happened on March 9, 2019, it re-emphasised my conviction that Rivers is a Christian State. Nobody can intimidate me into changing my position”.

Wike assured the Church that he would never disappoint the church, noting that he would continue to deliver development to the state.

“I will not disappoint the Church. I will continue to support the Church. When people who think that they are God came, Christians stood firm and showed that Rivers State is a Christian State,” he said.

He stated that all his actions during his second term would be geared towards growing the state.

He said some of his policies may be tough, but they will be pro-people in nature.

The governor reiterated the state’s rejection of RUGA settlements for herdsmen in whatever form it would be introduced by the authorities.

He said that the state can only donate ocean water to the system via the laying of water pipelines to serve the cattle in the northern part of the

country.

In a sermon, the Anglican Bishop of Okrika Diocese, Rt. Rev. Tubokosemie Abere, said the thanksgiving service marks the beginning of a glorious era in Rivers State.

He said: “Today marks the journey of a glorious era of our State. The attitude of thanksgiving will never end in our state”.

Abere urged all Rivers politicians to work with the governor to develop the state in line with the hand of reconciliation extended by Wike.

He commended the governor for his outstanding performance in his first term and urged him to step up the tempo in his second term.

In his remark, Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu, said the entire Anglican Community in Rivers State celebrate Wike and Harry-Banigo for their contribution to the development of the State.

He said the governor and his deputy, as confirmed Anglican parishioners, have lived up to the expectations of the people.

The Thanksgiving Service was officiated by the Anglican Bishop of Okrika Diocese, Rt Rev Tubokosemie Abere; Bishop of Diocese of Ahoada, Rt Rev Clement Ekpeye; Bishop of Ogoni Diocese , Rt Rev Solomon Gberegbara; Bishop of Etche Diocese, Rt. Rev Okechukwu Nwala; Bishop of Ikwerre Diocese, Rt Rev Blessing Enyindah; Bishop of Evo Diocese, Rt Rev Innocent Ordu; Bishop of Niger Delta Diocese, Rt Rev Cornelius Ebirien; and Bishop of Niger Delta North, Rt Rev Wisdom Ihunwo.