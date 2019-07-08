AfDB Meets Business Leaders 

The African Development Bank(AfDB) Group and the Africa Finance Corporation(AFC), will meet Nigerian industry and business leaders in Abuja tomorrow, as part of a roadshow to woo investors ahead of its second Africa Investment Forum (AIF) in November.

AIF which is the continent’s biggest investment marketplace for accelerated economic transformation is slated for 11th to 13th November, 2019, in Johannesburg, South Africa.

A statement by AfDB Communications Directorate, stated that the meeting was dedicated to advancing projects throughout Africa to bankable stages, raising capital, and accelerating the financial closure of deals.

The Abuja roadshow targets chief executive officers, captains of industry, state governments and other key players that would re-affirm Nigeria’s investment-ready status.

The event would build on the quantity and quality of deals brokered in 2018, as well as explore investment opportunities across the continent.

By convening Nigeria’s premium project sponsors, borrowers, lenders and investors, the roadshow would showcase bankable projects, attract financing, and provide platforms for investing across multiple countries.

The AfDB recently stated that an annual investment of over $4.3 billion was required to expand Africa’s transmission networks.