Obi Congratulates Air Peace, Solicits Support for Airline

Chinedu Eze

The Vice Presidential Candidate of the PDP, Mr. Peter Obi has commended the Chief Executive Officer of Peace International, Allen Onyema and his team as the airlines commenced international flight yesterday.

Speaking to newsmen in Abuja on his feeling about the maiden international flight, Obi said it was a major move towards economic resurgence of Nigeria.

Analysing the implication of this move, which he called “inaugural flight into the world”, Obi said: “the move would be of immense economic boost to the country through massive employment, and earning of foreign exchange as well as encourage competitive pricing and ready availability of flights.

On the imperative for support to the airline by Nigerians, citing examples with the over 95 per cent patronage the people of Rwanda, Ethiopia and most countries that have international airlines give to their airlines, Obi said he was confident Nigerians would patronise the airline and see it as their own.

“Air Peace deserves every support from patriotism point of view and, most importantly, because they have proved their professionalism in service delivery and other aspects of airline management.”

Following international license granted the airline, it commenced one of the routes-Dubai/Sharja

The airline has also concluded plans to fly to Mumbai, Johannesburg, London and Guangzhou, China.