Three Players Suspended from Last 16

Following the group stage matches, three players have been suspended for the Round of 16 matches of the Total Africa Cup of Nations Egypt 2019.

This is in accordance with Article 42.2 of the regulation which states “the cautions received during the matches qualifying phase shall not be taken into account for the matches of the final tournament. At the end of the first phase of the final tournament (group matches), all cautions received shall be cancelled for the rest of the competition. Nevertheless, a player having collected two yellow cards will sustain the one match suspension”.

The trio were cautioned for the second time on the final day matches of the group stage, thus ruling them out of the next round. They are;

Marco Ilaimaharitra (Madagascar)

Cautions: Madagascar vs Nigeria & Guinea vs Madagascar

Themba Zwane (South Africa)

Cautions: South Africa vs Morocco & South Africa vs Namibia

Steve Mounie (Benin)

Cautions: Benin vs Cameroon & Ghana vs Benin