Supreme Court Upholds Oyetola’s Election

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed the appeal filed by candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2018 Osun governorship election, Ademola Adeleke, against the election of Adegboyega Oyetola of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The apex court in a majority judgment of 5 to 2 upheld the decision of the Court of Appeal, Abuja which nullified the judgment of the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on the grounds that the tribunal was not properly constituted in regards to numbers.

The majority decision which was delivered by Justice Bode Rhodes-Vivour, agreed with the lower court that the absence of Justice Peter Obiorah from the proceedings of February 6, who delivered the lead judgment was fatal to the case of the appellants.

The apex court accordingly dismissed the appeal and affirmed the election of Oyetola as governor of Osun State.

Details later.