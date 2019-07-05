Buhari Leaves for Niger Saturday to Attend AU Summit

Buhari, according to a statement by his spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, will participate in the 12th Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union on African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and the First Mid-Year Coordination Meeting of the AU and the Regional Economic Communities (RECs) in Niamey.

The Extraordinary Session of the Assembly of the Union, the statement added, is expected to launch the operational instruments of the agreement establishing AfCFTA.

“The instruments include: AfCFTA Rules of Origin, Tariff Concession Portals, Portal on Monitoring and Elimination of Non-Tariff Barriers, Digital Payments and Clearing Systems and African Trade and Observatory Dashboard.

“Prior to the Summit, the Buhari Administration had embarked on extensive consultations with stakeholders, culminating in the submission of the report by the Presidential Committee to Assess Impact and Readiness of Nigeria to join the AfCFTA.

“The committee had recommended that Nigeria should sign the Agreement which aims to boost intra-African trade,” the statement said.

Adesina said Buhari would sign the AfCFTA agreement on the margins of the AU meeting in Niamey, citing the remarks of the president while receiving the committee report on June 27.