Buhari Congratulates Oyetola

Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Friday in Abuja congratulated Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun State on the Supreme Court judgement which upheld his election.

According to a statement by the president’s spokesman, Mr. Femi Adesina, Buhari said, “the decision of the apex court lays to rest the tussle over the governorship of Osun State and removes all encumbrances on the path of the governor from fully delivering dividends of democracy to the good people of the state.”

Adesina said Buhari commended “the government and people of Osun in allowing the rule of law to run its entire course, urging them as well as security agencies to sustain the peace.”

He also said the president advised both Oyetola and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to be magnanimous in victory and make concrete moves towards inclusive governance however necessary.

The statement added that Buhari expressed the federal government’s continued willingness to partner with the Osun State Government for the betterment of the people going forward.