Buhari Appoints 11 Personal Staff

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the appointments of 11 personal staff.

According to a statement issued on Friday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media, Garba Shehu, the appointees include

Mohammed Sarki Abba, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Household and Social Events); Ya’u Shehu Darazo, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Special Duties); Dr Suhayb Sanusi Rafindadi, Personal Physician to the President; Amb. Lawal A. Kazaure, State Chief of Protocol; Sabiu Yusuf, Special Assistant (Office of the President); Saley Yuguda, Special Assistant (House Keeping); Ahmed Muhammed Mayo, Special Assistant (Finance & Administration); Mohammed Hamisu Sani – Special Assistant (Special Duties); Friday Bethel, Personal Assistant (General Duties); Sunday Aghaeze, Personal Assistant (State Photographer), and Bayo Omoboriowo, Personal Assistant (Presidential Photographer).

The statement said all appointments took effect from May 29, 2019.