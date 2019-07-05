Assault: FCT Police Command Detains Senator Abbo

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command thursday detained newly-elected Senator Elisha Abbo, and begun investigation into the assault case involving the embattled senator.

The command said the senator will remain in detention, pending the investigation into the case.

Abbo had assaulted a woman in a sex toy shop in Abuja which triggered an outcry from Nigerians who called for his arrest and prosecution.

The assault was captured on a trending video on social media.

The Senate has however also set up a committee to investigate the incident.

In a chat with THISDAY, the FCT Police Commissioner, Bala Ciroma, said the senator had responded to the invitation extended to him.

He said the command has commenced investigation into the matter.

The commissioner said he was committed to carrying out a thorough investigation with a view to according all parties involved a fair hearing in order to ensure that justice is done

The police boss said: “He came, but we are investigating him. Investigation has just started. Are you talking of charging him when investigation has just started?

“Let us conclude first. We should be fair to him and the woman he assaulted.”

Ciroma said: “Let us do a nice job. It is not about rushing it without ascertaining what transpired, so that justice could be seen to be done.”

Senator Abbo had, at a press conference last Wednesday, expressed regret at the incident and pleaded for forgiveness.