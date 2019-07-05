Alleged Rigging: Atiku Tenders Additional 26,175 Documents at Tribunal

Alex Enumah in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded general election has tendered additional 26,175 documents to prove his petition against President Muhammadu Buhari’s victory in the February 23 poll.

The documents were tendered by his lead counsel, Dr Levy Uzoukwu (SAN), at Friday’s proceedings of the hearing of the petition of Atiku and PDP against Buhari’s re-election.

Only on Friday, the petitioners at the commencement of hearing in the petition tendered 5,196 documents from Niger and Yobe States in their bid to substantiate their claims of alleged rigging of the outcome of the February 23 presidential poll in favour of the incumbent president.

The documents tendered included election results of units, wards and local government areas as well as receipt for certification of documents from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The presiding justice of the five-member panel, Justice Mohammed Garba, admitted the tendered documents as exhibits after the respondents registered their objections against the admissibility of the documents, particularly on the receipts which they claimed contained some attachment.

With the figures of Friday, the petitioners have so far tendered 31,371 documents from 10 states of the federation where they alleged substantial fraud in the February 23 presidential election. Though the petitioners said they were yet to conclude tendering documents from Kano State.