NIGF to Focus on Digital Commonwealth

For the past seven years, The Nigeria Internet Governance Forum (NIGF) has evolved into an inclusive Internet policy dialogue mechanism contributing to national development.

In a bid to Shape the digital future in Nigeria, the Nigeria Internet Governance Forum Multi-stakeholders Advisory Group (NIGF-MAG), comprising of the Federal Ministry of Communications (MoC), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigeria Internet Registration Association (NIRA), Internet Society Nigeria Chapter (ISOC NG), DigitalSENSE Africa Media, Creative Technology Development International (CTDL), and Global Network for Cyber Solution (GNC), in collaboration with the Internet community stakeholders is holding the 2019 Internet Governance Forum on the 11th of July, 2019 at Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos Island.

The theme for the 2019 Edition is ‘‘Enabling Digital Commonwealth for Development’’.

The Chairperson of the NIGF, Mrs. Mary Uduma, in a press statement, said: “The Forum is part of the NIGF’s efforts to advance Internet Governance issues by facilitating partnerships and coalitions that deliver coordinated domestic response, initiatives, and synergy that best promote and protect the nation’s position on the internet ecosystem in true multi-stakeholder fashion.”

Uduma said the forum would cover issues like Cybersecurity and Trust; Internet Economy; Access, Inclusiveness; Diversity and Openness; Critical Internet Resources; and Emerging Issues

“The NIGF 2019 will be preceded by two events; the Nigerian School on Internet Governance co-hosted with the Internet Society Nigeria Chapter and Nigeria Youth Internet Governance Forum with the theme “Our Internet; Shaping the digital future” scheduled for the 10th of July, 2019.