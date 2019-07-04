FEMI’S AFCON 2019 FLAKES

Arc-rivals in Similar Bonus Dispute

The two old rivals have something in common at the on going Africa Cup of Nations. Money matter. Nigeria and Cameroon were involved in payment disputes in the current championship. Cameroon players initially refused to board their flight to Egypt, insisting on increase in allowances. Nigerian players initially boycotted training, asking that their allowances for the win against Burundi be paid. But on Saturday, these Stars will put money matters behind to see which of the two countries will qualify for the quarter final. And of course, that will be more money for the players.

Hard Way is the Only Way for Nigeria

Most Nigerians here in Egypt were a bit relieved that the Super Eagles’ anticipated clash with Ghana will not come up after all because Cameroon did not win its last group match against Rep of Benin to finish top of the pile. The relief may have been short lived considering the fact if Nigeria succeeds against the current champions of Africa, Cameroon, Eagles next match is likely to be against host, Egypt next week Wednesday at the Cairo International. Now you understand Nigeria’s hard way in this edition in the land of the Pharaohs.

Cameroon and Goal Drought

Cameroon coach Clarence Seedorf is confident his Lions will find their scoring magic after the defending champions were held to 0-0 results in their last two matches at the Africa Cup of Nations. The Dutchman, whose side must face Nigeria in the round of 16 after finishing second in Group F, said that it was just a question of details and precision, adding that in football there were simply times when the goals dry up.

“Scoring goals in football … there are sometimes teams that don’t score for weeks, strikers who don’t score for months, we are very confident that our strikers will score goals, our players will score goals,” he told reporters after the 0-0 draw with Benin. It remains to be seen if Nigeria’s Eagles will open their flanks for the Lions to have easy way.

NIGERIA VS CAMEROON HEAD-TO-HEAD

P W D L F A GD

Nigeria 22 13 6 3 36 17 +19

Cameroon 22 3 6 13 17 36 -19

Fans Unite Behind Super Eagles at Star Fan

Madagascar President Charters Plane for FansPark

It wasn’t what they expected but the cross section of fans at the Star Fan Park at the National Stadium in Lagos and other designated parks across the country on Sunday remained resolute that the Super Eagles can still go all the way to conquer at the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations in Egypt.

Despite being the overwhelming favourites, the Super Eagles were stunned 2-0 in their last group game on Sunday by Madagascar.

Goals from Lalaina Nomenjanahary and Carolus Andriamahitsinoro settled the clash in Alexandria as Madagascar surprisingly finished on top of Group B ahead of three-time African champions Nigeria.

As always, it was a carnival-like atmosphere at the Star Fan Park as fans trooped in massively to see the Eagles soar in style into the knock out phase.

The official beer for the Super Eagles provided another electrifying atmosphere, which availed fans to win lots of prizes as they took part in trivia and other fun games.

While Coach Gernot Rohr’s decision to field a second string side proved costly, the fans at the Star Fan Park described the loss against Madagascar as a temporary setback.

“For me, there is no cause for alarm, I believe the Super Eagles will bounce back after this defeat, it’s just one of those things in football” Adewale Akinwale who was one of the fans at the Star Fan Park on Sunday stated.

Premium brand Star Lager continued with their tradition of rewarding fans for their passion for the Super Eagles and their loyalty to the beer.

A raffle draw was conducted after the Eagles’ game and lucky fans won mouthwatering prizes.

Babatunde Kolawole who is one of the lucky winners thanked Star Lager for bringing the AFCON action closer and also charged the Eagles to rise up to the occasion in the Round of 16.

Also the duo of Abraham Mba and Chukwuka Adimoha who emerged as prize winners in the raffle draw thanked Star for the pleasant surprise while also tasking the Eagles to provide an improved performance in the Round 16.

The Super Eagles, from an anticipated 'soft' Round of 16 match with any of the third-placed teams in Group A, C and D are now billed to face the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Alexandria on Saturday night.

night.

Excitement has been building in the Indian Ocean island nation of Madagascar as the team emerged on top of Group B after beating three-time tournament winners Nigeria 2-0.

“Barea”, who take their nickname from a breed of local cattle, will play Democratic Republic of Congo on Sunday for a place in the quarter-final.

“After hearing the demands of supporters, President Andry Rajoelina and the Madagascan state have decided to mobilise an Airbus 380, with 480 seats, to transport supporters,” Rinah Rakotomanga, communications chief for the presidency announced yesterday.

The flight will leave Antananarivo on Saturday and return immediately after the game.

But the adventure will not be for free — tickets cost about $600 including the flight, a seat at the match and meals.

Rajoelina had announced he would attend the match, sparking a campaign to enable other fans to travel.

“Do not go alone to Egypt President Andry Rajoelina, there are supporters who are ready to fill a plane and the empty stadium,” said former opposition MP Guy Rivo Randrianarisoa on social media yesterday.

Madagascar will face a tough game at the weekend — they are ranked 108th in the world, with DR Congo in 49th.

“Barea’s participation is historic,” said Jean Josue Njakasolo, 38, as he lined up to buy his ticket at an Air Madagascar ticket office.

The price “does not mean anything compared to the honour that our national team gives us,” he said.