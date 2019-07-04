Buhari Condemns Deadly Attack on Migrant Centre in Libya

President Muhammadu Buhari has strongly condemned Wednesday’s deadly airstrike on a migrant centre near Tripoli, Libya.

The president described as “inhuman, wicked and callous” such an attack on “helpless and defenceless people.”

The Nigerian leader, according to a statement by the Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Mr. Garba Shehu, called for an international investigation.

He said those behind the death and injury of scores of migrants must be made to face justice.

President Buhari noted that the unfortunate attack is a wake-up call to the warring factions in Libya and the international community to quickly restore peace and stability in the beleaguered country.

He prayed to God to comfort grieving families and grant speedy healing to the injured.