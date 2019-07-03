Yoila Wins President Buhari Golf Tournament

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

Dakop Yoila has won the President Buhari Golf Tournament played at IBB International Golf and Country Club, Abuja at the weekend. The tournament was sponsored by Daily Trust Newspaper.

Yoila, who is a pharmacist with the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) shot 147 nett over 36 holes to emerge the overall winner.

The 23-handicapper, afterward admitted that he got his inspiration on the first day of the tournament, when he played in a group of three ladies, comprising the IBB Club former lady captain, Dr Joyce Barber and the incumbent lady captain Nanfe Audu.

“I did not play well on Sunday as I did on Saturday. But playing with the ladies on the first day really helped my game. I was inspired by the swing of the present lady captain,” Yoila declared.

The grand finale of the tournament, which featured qualifiers in other parts of the country also produced winners in different categories.

Ten-handicap player, H. Zakaria won the men division one best net prize following a combined net of 148 over 36 holes that took him past of S. Wakili by two strokes.

Jonathan Ebhota defeated Gidado Aliyu on countback after they tied on 148 to win the Men Division two. Bekinbo Dagogo-Jack from Port Harcourt Club was a shot off the pace to finish as first runner up.

The ladies gross division one net prizes were grabbed by Racheal Danjuma and Amina Wilfred both from IBB Club, while Juliana Igbinadolor of UBTH Golf Club beat Joy Ikwue by eight strokes to claim the ladies division two prize.

Sunday Odegha from Minna Golf Club posted 74 to win the professional event, beating Dominic Andrew by one shot. Austin Akpodiete placed third with a 76.

The CEO/ Editor-in-Chief of Daily Trust, Mannir Dan- Ali expressed delight with the turn-out of golfers that graced the tournament.

“I am quite impressed. You cannot believe the quality of the people that came for the tournament and the representation of the President by the Governor of Plateau State Simon Bako Lalong and the Emir of Dutse, Alhaji Nuhu Mohammed Sanusi,” Dan- Ali said.

The DG National Council of Arts and Culture (NCAC) Otunba Olusegun Runsewe, graced the closing ceremony with the council’s performing troupe, which entertained the guests.