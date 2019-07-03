Super Eagles Skip Training for Last 16 Game

Ahead of a possible clash against eternal rival and fellow Anglo-phone brothers, Ghana, the Super Eagles took time off from their regular evening training to visit the Suez Centre to watch the final Group F match between Black Stars and Guinea Bissau. However, it turned out a miscalculation as they have now been paired with cup holders Cameroon in the Round of 16.

The team normally train twice a day but yesterday, they had the option of either to allow the players go on leisure walk at the beach side or stay indoor.

But camp sources told THISDAY that most of the players opted to go for the Ghana match in Suez so that they don’t need to wait for the technical department for match strategy but wants to be seen to be on top of what is expected of them.

“They are determined to get a good result against anybody this weekend and to show this seriousness was the reason behind the need to watch the match,” a top official in the camp disclosed last night.

Alexandria that has housed Super Eagles since the beginning of the tournament last week is about 370 kilometres to Suez and by road will last something like fours hours.

Meanwhile, Eagles team medics may have ruled out team’s captain, John Mikel Obi from the crucial match on Saturday.

Mikel, according to Eagles’ Media Officer, Toyin Ibitoye, sustained a hamstring injury during the match against Madagascar and may not be available for the next match.

The newly signed Trabzonpor FC of Turkey star was noticed to be walking with a limp at the team’s Helman Palestine Hotels yesterday.

“He was injured in the last group match against Madagascar which led to his being substituted.

The initial test revealed its not something very serious but at closer examination, it was discovered that he will need to rest and it would be miraculous if he would be available for the next match,” the team’s Media Officer explained.