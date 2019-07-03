NB Explains for Support for AFCON

As the ongoing Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), continues, promoters of Star, from the stable of Nigerian Breweries have explained that the reason for throwing its weight behind the competition was to make Nigerians enjoy the best of African football under a very relaxed atmosphere especially as the tournament is about to set a record as the most attended event by African players plying their trade in Europe.

According to them, Star Lager beer is thrilling fans with unforgettable moments during matches and has provided Nigerian fans memorable experiences with 17 Star Fan Parks in eight cities across the country where fans can in carnival like environment enjoy the 52 matches of the competition, which runs from June 21st to July 12th, 2019.

Apart from the thrillers expected from the competing teams on the fields, Star Lager is also thrilling fans to best of entertainment at the Star Fan Park, which is activated on all match days.

At a media parley in Lagos recently, the Portfolio Manager, National Premium, Nigerian Breweries Plc, Sarah Agha, said: “Nigerians are very passionate about football and ready to stand behind the Super Eagles as they hope to conquer Africa again and with Star Lager as a foremost brand when it comes to entertainment, consumers and numerous fans are in for wonderful moments of football.

“With the seasons across the globe in recess, the Africa Cup of Nations provides an exciting atmosphere for fans to behold most of the African stars that thrill global audiences in the various leagues in Africa and Europe” she continued.

Star Lager beer is an official sponsor of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), as well as the official beer of the Super Eagles.