Group Advocates Disruptive Strategy for Social Impact, Behavioural Change

Raheem Akingbolu

A Lagos-based integrated communications agency Yellow Brick Road (YBR), has advocated the use of disruptive social impact communication strategy to effect positive behavioural change in Nigerian societies.

The duo of Olumide Olowole (Kaliko) and Nnenna Onyewuchi, in their capacity as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Director of Strategy respectively, at a high level capacity symposium in Abuja, averred that disruptive and creative communications strategies could be a powerful way to change society.

Addressing stakeholders from Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) and members of the media at the sideline of the event with theme: A Marketing Approach to Behaviour Change – Disrupting Social Impact Communications, they averred, that the agency has successfully deployed a non conventional approach to address gender inequality and other social challenges using disruptive social impact to drive real social change.

The agency also shared insights gleaned through experience working with UNICEF, Voices4Change, Girl Effect, MTN Foundation, Oando Foundation, British Council and Dangote Foundation.

According to Olowola, YBR’s philosophy for developing communication campaigns is based on a digital first approach, using the disruption method which seeks to challenge conventional concepts of advertising. He stressed that the practice is split into a commercial arm to service its private sector clients and a social marketing division to service Non Governmental Organisations (NGOs).

The agency, he added embarked on the disruptive marketing practice to drive behavioural change in the way most people do things so that there can be better society, explaining for instance that sexual slavery, gender inequality, lack of access to education are limitations of growth that the world is contending with. According to him, if these societal challenges are not properly addressed especially through unconventional disruptive strategy, it will one day blow up on the faces of Nigerians.

Olowola said: “These are all issues that if not taken care of now will blow up in our faces at some point and what this will lead to is economic disenfranchisement, as well as economic flight because people might be forced to leave the country.

“What YBR is therefore trying to do in its little way in synergy with other stakeholders is to deploy marketing campaign that can help address and redress these behavioural attitudes.”