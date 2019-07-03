Grace Schools Receive British Council International School Award

Grace Schools, Gbagada in Lagos have been awarded the British International School Award from September 2018 to August 2021.The award is based on the successful completion of an impact evaluation on the school’s international work to the British Council. The award comes for new accreditation for another three years by the council to Grace Schools.

In a letter to Grace Schools, the International School Award team commended Grace Schools for its diligence in coordinating an impressive range of work, which clearly distinguished the school. The ISA team said the work brought credit not only to the school but also the larger community. The ISA team lauded Grace Schools for attaining the great achievement and urged the schools to continue in its excellent international activities.

In the statement, the team commended Grace Schools further for its commitment, creativity and innovation that made its International activities exemplary.

With its outstanding success in the International work, The scheme kite mark, which is a key part of the Award, which is symbol of the British ISA would feature on all the school Literature, website and other branded collaterals of the school..

The Director, Grace Schools, Mrs Tokunbo Edun said Grace Schools are poised to sustain the pedigree of excellence and innovation in all its ramifications.

She added that Grace Schools are synonymous with excellence, stressing that the British Council ISA further validates the focus of the school in remaining focused on creativity and qualitative learning experience for the students.

Edun asserted further that Grace Schools have strong edge in superior service delivery and the schools have never waivered form developing holistic learning approach for the students. According to her, the schools also have a robust manpower development strategy which translates to excellence for the school

According to her The primary school arm was established in 1968 while the secondary arm commenced in 1994.We have been around for some time and this underscores our commitment to provide qualitative learning for all our students. Our strong focus is to develop students who will compete favorably across the globe. We boast of an enabling and conducive environment, with world-class facilities for intellectual, academics, spiritual, moral and physical development of a child. We are poised to producing godly students who are the future leaders of our dear country, Nigeria.’