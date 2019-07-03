Face Your Legislative Work, Group Cautions Faleke

By Nseobong Okon-Ekong

The Kogi Renascence Forum (KRF) has cautioned Hon. James Faleke, lawmaker representing Ikeja Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives to concentrate on making laws that will benefit his constituents, rather than playing a meddlesome role in the affairs of Kogi State.

Faleke was running mate to the late Prince Abubakar Audu in the governorship election in Kogi State in 2016.

Coordinator of KRF, Alhaji Ahmed Jibrin stated this at a meeting journalists on Wednesday. He noted that the undue interference of Faleke in Kogi politics, especially ahead of the forthcoming governorship elections in the state was worrisome.

Jibrin chided the lawmaker over his alleged endorsement of a particular All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship aspirant of Kogi East senatorial axis.

He said the purported screening and endorsement was a complete charade and exercise in futility having been championed by someone who hailed from the Kogi West senatorial zone.

“Who is Faleke and under what capacity did he set up committee to screen APC governorship aspirants in Kogi East to talk of endorsement of an aspirant for the zone? This is an insult to the people of Kogi East.”

“He knows that what brought him into Kogi politics which was Audu/Faleke ticket has expired. We feel what is happening is an insult on the psyche of Kogi people. We still respect him as family, but we wouldn’t want anyone to go beyond his boundary.

“We remember vividly how against all odds, even in the face of dire opposition against him by his own Okun people of Kogi West, late Prince Audu insisted he must be his running mate for the November 21, 2015 governorship election.

“He thereafter abandoned Kogi West people at the height of their suffering only to go back to his Lagos State to contest return ticket for House of Representatives.

“And he is now coming back to meet them again now the governorship contest is around the corner. I will advise Faleke to respect himself and focus on politics of Lagos where he is currently representing Ikeja Federal Constituency.

“We are aware of his closeness to the APC National Leader, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. We are convinced he was not acting on behalf of Tinubu and he should not spoil Tinubu’s revered name.”

“Faleke should not create misunderstanding between the Igala people and Asiwaju. We know and he as well knows he has no political base in Kogi State. He should stay off our political radar since his people have already rejected him.