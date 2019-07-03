Eunisell Reiterates Commitment to Reduce Marginal Field Operators’ Challenges

Esther Oluku

One of Nigeria’s leading oil and gas production solutions companies, Eunisell, has reiterated its commitment to assist marginal oil field owners overcome complex technical and financial challenges.

Speaking at the ongoing Nigeria Oil & Gas Conference and Exhibition (NOG 2019) in Abuja, Eunisell’s Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, said this will help the federal government achieve the objectives of its local content programme.

“We are proud to be a Silver Sponsor at NOG 19 in Abuja. Achieving the objectives of the local content programme, is a vital factor in sustaining Nigeria’s economic development and oil industry growth. Eunisell brings in its own assets and resources to help achieve early cash flow and accelerate the marginal oil fields’ development. Our track record speaks for itself. We are there to help build viable, Nigerian oil and gas businesses,” Ikenga explained.

“The marginal field development programme and the recent divestments of fields by the international oil companies (IOCs) have increased the participation of Nigerians in the oil and gas industry. The gap in technical and financial resources that have fallen out of recent developments is being closed by Eunisell’s unique production solutions.

“The Qua Ibo field is a clear example of what we have done. Apart from building a production facility in record time with the skills of highly experienced Nigerian professionals, Eunisell’s fast track solution helped to get these fields into early cash flow.

“Similarly, Eunisell’s fast track production facilities, helped to achieve first oil in record time at Oil Mining Lease (OML) 56 in Delta State, and the OML 46 Atala field in Bayelsa,” he added.

Eunisell, with more than 20 years’ experience, was recently certified as an ISO 9001:2015 company, prompting a delighted Ikenga to declare that “we are immensely proud of our ISO certification; it underlines our longstanding ability to deliver critical Quality Management Systems (QMS) and Processes to our customers.”