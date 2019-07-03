El-Rufai Nominates Spokesman, 10 Others for Appointment as Commissioners

By John Shiklam

The Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, has nominated Samuel Aruwan, his spokesman, and 10 others for appointment as commissioners.

The governor, according to a statement on Wednesday in Kaduna, submitted the names of the nominees and their proposed portfolios to the state House of Assembly.

The statement signed by Aruwan said el-Rufai will subsequently forward three more nominees to make up the 14 commissioners that will constitute the State Executive Council.

The statement said all the nominees are insiders, who served in various capacities during the first tenure of the administration, adding that: “Picking insiders is a deliberate decision to enable the nominees hit the ground running and assist the government to achieve its targets for the second term.

“Every appointee will be subjected to stronger monitoring based on clear terms of reference and key performance indicators.”

The 11 nominees and their proposed portfolios, according to the statement, include Ja’afaru Ibrahim Sani​ – Ministry of Local Government Affairs; Idris Samaila Nyam​ – Ministry of Business, Innovation and Technology; Shehu Usman Makarfi​ – Ministry of Education; Ibrahim Garba Hussaini​ – Ministry of Environment and Natural Resources; and Kabir Muhammad Mato​ – Ministry of Sports Development.

Others are Balaraba Aliyu-Inuwa ​- Ministry of Public Works and Infrastructure; Samuel Peter Aruwan​ – Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs; Fausat Adebola Ibikunle – ​Ministry of Housing and Urban Development; Mohammed Bashir Saidu – ​Ministry of Finance; Hafsat Mohammed Baba – ​Ministry of Human Services and Social Development; and Aisha Dikko​, ​Ministry of Justice.

According to the statement, nominations for the commissioners for Agriculture, Health and Planning & Budget will be forwarded in the second batch.