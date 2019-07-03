Business Man, Nine Others Win in DiamondXtra Promo

Onyekachi John, a business man and nine others emerged winners recently, at the May monthly draw of the DiamondXtra season 11 reward scheme powered by Access Bank Plc.

Speaking shortly after receiving the N1 million prize cheque, John was quoted to have newsmen that he had been a customer of Access Bank for years, adding that he never knew he would emerge winner someday.

According to him, “I feel so happy and so excited and did not even believe I would become a winner in the first place. All I had to do was to top my DiamondXtra Savings account which I started with N5000 before I constantly topped it with bigger amounts which as a result made me N1 million richer today.

“I want to say a big thank you to Access Bank as they are stronger and bigger now, I will also encourage other Nigerians to partake in this initiative because whatever they say they will do, they end up making their customers happy.”

According to the Head, Consumer Liability Products, Access Bank, Osita Ede, “The DiamondXtra reward scheme is open to new and existing customers and all you need to do is visit the nearest Access bank branch, open a DiamondXtra account and fund it with N5,000. The more multiples of N5,000 you save, the higher your chance of winning. The draws scheduled to hold across the six geopolitical zones this season reaffirms Access Bank’s commitment to financially empower more Nigerians,” concluded Osita.

Also speaking, Product Manager, DiamondXtra, Access Bank, Chukwuma Agu, noted that the inspiration behind this initiative is to encourage customers and Nigerians to save and also get rewarded for saving.

He said, “This is the 11th year of the DiamondXtra reward scheme and we have rewarded over 4,950 customers with N5.5 billion. DiamondXtra is bigger and better now which is why this edition is tagged “Bigger and Better” so we hope to have bigger wins and better the lives of our customers.”

DiamondXtra is an interest yielding hybrid account which allows deposit of both cash and third party cheques. Hybrid means a combination of both savings and current account features. The DiamondXtra reward scheme was launched in 2008 and has been running till date.