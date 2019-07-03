62 Political Parties Threaten to Boycott Niger LG Polls

Laleye Dipo in Minna

Sixty two political parties have threatened to boycott the Niger State local government elections planned for the end of this month by the state Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

The parties, acting under the umbrella of the Intra Party Advisory Council (IPAC), asked for the shifting of the date for the election.

IPAC state Chairman, Alhaji Mamman Garba, told journalists in Minna yesterday that the call for the shift in the date was “to give enough notice and time to all political parties for effective preparations for the overall success of the exercise.”

According to him, the council also called for the complete removal of administrative charges imposed by NSIEC, which is N100, 000 for chairmanship form and N20, 000 for councillorship.

Garba said IPAC wants the three years tax clearance imposed to be tempered with mercy to ensure fair play and wider participation.

He appealed to the people of the state to remain calm and peaceful, stressing that the Inter Party Advisory Council of Nigeria will continue to work for the good development of the electoral process.