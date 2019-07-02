Tottenham Signs Ndombele from Lyon for Record £53.8m

TRANSFER NEWS…

Tottenham have signed France midfielder Tanguy Ndombele from Ligue 1 side Lyon for a club record 60m euros (£53.8m).

The 22-year-old has signed a deal until 2025 and the fee could rise to 70m euros (£62.8m) with incentives.

Tottenham’s previous transfer record was the £42m paid to sign defender Davinson Sanchez from Ajax in August 2017.

Ndombele joined Lyon in 2017 and helped them finish third in the French top-flight last season.

He also twice played against Manchester City in Champions League group games.

In total Ndombele, who has six caps for France, made 96 appearances for Lyon and registered 16 assists.

Lyon thanked the player for his time at the club, praising his “professionalism and his performances”.

Ndombele is Tottenham’s second signing of the summer following the arrival of Jack Clarke from Leeds United.

The winger, who was Spurs’ first signing since Brazil forward Lucas Moura joined from Paris St-Germain in January 2018, was immediately loaned back to the Championship side for the 2019-20 season.