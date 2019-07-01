Eunisell Supports Sports Development 

The decision by one of the Nigeria’s leading Chemical Specialty Fluids and Production Solutions companies, Eunisell, sponsors of the biggest individual award in Nigerian football, The Eunisell Boot, to reward two players instead of one in this year’s Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) leading marksman race, has been hailed by football enthusiasts.

Nasarawa United’s Sunusi Ibrahim and Akwa United’s Mfon Udoh, were each presented with a trophy and a cheque of N2 million for the 10 goals they scored during the 2018/2019 NPFL season, at the event that held in Lagos at the weekend.

The Eunisell Boot Award values a goal at N200, 000.

Speaking on the development, Eunisell’s Group Managing Director, Chika Ikenga, said the company’s decision to reward both players was taken based on the simple fact that the two players scored the same number of goals.

Ikenga said the rationale behind the firm’s introducing the award in 2018 was three fold.

“First, we set out to help improve the standard of professional football in Nigeria through incentives and awareness; second, to demonstrate to the youth that playing football in the Nigeria professional league is a viable career worth venturing into; and third, to increase spectator interest and support for local teams and players.”

Ikenga added that for the brand, the focus of the award is bigger than the prize money.

“It’s about investing in the future of the sport, the clubs, the players and spectators. More than anything, football helps people in terms of keeping faith and provides opportunity for our young people to stay out of trouble. So, we want to help pull people and pull them out of poverty and out of hopelessness. We do know that football and other sports do provide significant opportunities to do that.

“But we can’t do everything, but we thought we could do football. That was why we got involved in sponsoring a team and total we are providing more entertainment by rewarding the goal scorers in the national football league.”