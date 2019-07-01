Enugu Community, Miyetti Allah, Police Deny Expulsion of Herders, Cattle

The people of Agbada Nenwe in Aninri Local Government Area of Enugu State, members of the Hausa/Fulani community and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) in the South East zone, have denied the video trending on social media over the purported expulsion of some herders and their cattle from the community.

It would be recalled that the Enugu State Command of the Nigeria Police had in the wake of the news report on social media denied that such incident occurred, explaining that after a preliminary investigation, it was revealed that what transpired was “only the movement of cattle and herders from Cross River State through Uburu in Ohaozara Local Government Area of Ebonyi State and a neighboring town for grazing”.

The police further stated that “such transit had nothing to do with escorting herders and their cattle out of Agbada Nenwe community”.

Speaking when Gov. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State led the State Commissioner of Police, the Director of Department of State Services (DSS), the Garrison Commander, 82 Division of the Nigerian Army, Enugu, the Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, the State Commandant of Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, and other relevant stakeholders, to Agbada Nenwe on Monday, on a fact-finding visit, the traditional ruler of the community, HRH Igwe Dr. Francis Imo, said the video was not true, stressing that “nobody drove the Fulani community out of Agbada Nenwe”.

The monarch disclosed that they enjoyed cordial relationship with the Fulani community, adding that “no cow has ever been killed in this kingdom, no Fulani man has ever been hurt”.

According to him, “we have continued to maintain peace as directed by His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Enugu State, Rt. Hon. Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, who has always urged all the traditional rulers to maintain the security and unity of the country, to make sure that we live peacefully with one another”.

Also speaking, the Chairman of Aninri LGA, Hon. Ezekiel Chukwu, said that immediately he got wind of the rumour he “rushed to the community with the security agencies in the council and could not establish the occurrence of such incident”.

The council chairman urged the indigenes of the community and Aninri LGA to continue to go about their normal business without any fear or panic, saying: “We are assuring you that we will continue to maintain peace and security of lives and property”.

On their part, the leaders of the Northern community and Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, South East zone, who appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for his commitment to peaceful co-existence of all Nigerian resident in Enugu State, pointed out that they had not come across any herder or Fulani man who had complained that he was molested or chased out from the community.

In his presentation, the Sarkin Hausawa, Enugu State, Alhaji Abukakar Yusuf Sambo, said: “We have been enjoying peaceful co-existence in Enugu State and we are here to say that mischief makers will not succeed”.

In his submission, the Chairman of MACBAN, South East Zone, Alh. Gidado Siddiki, who frowned at the development, cautioned against “the harm our individual or group unruly act can cause the wider society beyond our immediate environment”.

According to him, “it is my sincere plea that while we genuinely seek our individual or group interests, we encourage collective good of all and healthy cohesion for virile nationhood.

“I wish to thank the government of Enugu State and indeed the governments of the South East states for their role in nurturing cordiality amongst residents of their states and other persons whose businesses are of economic value”.

Responding, Gov. Ugwuanyi, who stated that the delegation had found out from the presentations by the leaders of Agbada Nenwe and Northern communities, MACBAN, and Nigeria Police, that the said video was not true, appealed to those who were peddling false news about Enugu State to note that Enugu was a peaceful state.

The governor maintained that “Enugu State, as we declared during our first ever Oganiru Investment Summit, is open for business and a home for all”, and reassured both the indigenes and non-indigenes of the community that the state was secure and remains one of the most peaceful states in the country.

“As a government, we assure and reassure both the indigenes and non-indigenes of this community that Enugu State is secure and remains one of the most peaceful states in the country”, he said.