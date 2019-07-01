Capri-sun Introduces 100ml Brand for Consumers 

At a retail price of N50, Capri-Sun has introduced a new 100ml pouch size in order to meet an increasing consumer demand.

The new pouch size was an addition to excite consumers, but more importantly, to give them the power of choice, the company explained in a statement.

Still with the same delightful signature taste and playful pouch, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch is handy, pocket-friendly and keeps to the brand’s promise of ensuring a taste of fun in every pouch, the statement added.

“Consumers will enjoy the variety of options, ease and convenience in the 100ml pouch, as well as its healthy, naturally tasty and satisfying experience that promotes an atmosphere of fun and adventure.

“The introduction of the new 100ml pouch size is in keeping with current trends, and is based on a richer understanding of consumer desires to enjoy handy, affordable, convenient and unique Capri-Sun experience in exciting options.

“For now, only available in Orange and Apple variants, the launch presents a key advantage to drive value and excitement into the category byoffering an appealing product option in line with consumer expectations,” the statement added.

According to Deepanjan Roy, Managing Director of Chi Limited, the Capri-Sun 100ml pouch size was uniquely designed in response to consumer demands.