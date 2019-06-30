Protest against Kyari Part of 2023 Permutation, Group Clams

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The recent protest against the Chief of Staff to the President, Alhaji Abba Kyari is merely a plot towards the 2023 presidential race, a group under the aegis of Guardians of Democracy and Development yesterday said.

The group, however, noted that it was too early to start sacrificing the more important issues of governance and development on the altar of political exigencies.

The National Convener of the group, Mr. Solomon Adodo condemned the protest at a news conference he addressed in Abuja yesterday, insisting that their intentions were tailored against President Muhammadu Buhari.

He stressed that the ‘heavily sponsored protest’ was aimed at casting aspersions on the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari, thereby condemned the recently contrived efforts of some individuals masquerading as the stakeholders of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Adodo said, “We here bring to the attention of the general public that the charade by the group under the aegis of the Coalition of APC National Stakeholders is nothing, but a heavily sponsored attempt surreptitiously geared at casting aspersions on the Buhari government while hiding behind a finger.”

“The group claimed they were working at sanitising the system through unbridled protests against the Chief of Staff to the President, Mr. Abba Kyari and the respective persons of Mr. Mamman Daura and Ismaila Isa Funtua.

“We are not unaware of the fact that the sponsors of these chaotic agitations are plotting their political pathways towards the 2023 Presidential race. They should therefore leave Mr. President and his co-stewards out of their permutations. It is too early in the day to start sacrificing the more important issues of governance and development for political exigencies.

“The warning should be reiterated for an umpteenth time that we shall not relent in using all strategies within the precincts of the law in combating all those who seek to cripple the good government of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

Adodo said it was evident that the protest was not only targeted at the trio of Abba Kyari, Mamman Daura and Ismaila Isa Funtua but a grand attempt to rubbish the arduous and sincere efforts of the President at moving Nigeria to the Next Level.

He stressed that a careful study of the person of Buhari would show any discerning mind that he is not one to be subjected to the unwieldy control of any external forces, but as a true democrat, he believes in consultation with patriots of like mind with a strong will to propagate national development.

According to him, it is therefore a slight on the intellect of Mr. President to adduce that he is being controlled by an imaginary cabal. Evidences showed that the sponsors of these ‘mudslinging protesters’ desperately worked against the reflection of Buhari when they realise his government gave no room for sacred cows to pilfer the nation at the detriment of our collective.

He stated having failed in their initial bid they have resorted to publicly fighting Mr. President’s most trusted allies, particularly his Chief of Staff, who alongside his compatriots have paid tireless sacrifices for good governance and development to thrive under PMB.

“These individuals deserve the commendation of all true Nigerians rather than the cheap blackmail being marshalled against them. Finally, we herein sound this as a warning to all such hastily contrived contraptions which might seek to tow a similar path in disrupting good governance that they desist from such dastardly and unpatriotic meditations.”