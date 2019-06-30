LIMCAF Entries Hit All-Time High

Yinka Olatunbosun

Things are looking up for the annual Life In My City Art Festival (LIMCAF) as this year’s entries for the nationwide annual festival have hit an all-time high since 2010 when the entry fee of N1,000 was introduced. This was disclosed by for the organising committee in a recently released statement.

According to the statement by Dr Ayo Adewunmi, the festival’s art director, the entries for the 2019 edition added up to a total of 507, an increase of just over 100 or 21 percent over the 2018 total.

Also, the provenance of the entries was more widespread than hitherto, coming from 24 states of the federation including Sokoto and Bauchi with Akure and Zaria now enlisted as collation and zonal centres because of the number of entries from there and nearby states.

Lagos edged Enugu to the second position as the state with the highest number of entries with Edo and Ondo States trailing behind them.

Dr Adewunmi further disclosed that the next stage in the festival process will be a first level selection online of works that qualify for local exhibition in the currently-designated nine zones, which include Lagos, Ibadan, Abuja, Benin, Port Harcourt, Uyo, Ondo, Zaria and Enugu.

According to him, the creation of zones for now has to do with the number of entries within a given area, with consideration for logistics involved in the first level exhibition at the chosen centres designated as such.

The exhibitions in these zones are the forerunners to the grand finale exhibition, which holds in Enugu in the last week of October every year with the climax being the gala and award night on Saturday, October 26.

LIMCAF, according to its executive director Kevin Ejiofor, remains the biggest youth-focused art festival in Nigeria. It is a non-profit annual competitive festival in the visual arts which began in 2007 to encourage and empower young Nigerian artists under the age of 35 years. It is organised by a board of trustees headed by Elder K. U. Kalu with the Obi of Onitsha Nnaemeka Achebe and Emeritus Professor El Anatsui as its patrons.