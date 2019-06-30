Edo Poly intensifies plans for colourful Arts, Culture Festival

…plans to build Museum

In furtherance of Governor Godwin Obaseki’s charge for state institutions to take the lead in innovative ideas, the management of the Edo State Polytechnic, Usen, is intensifying plans for its Arts and Culture Festival, billed to hold from September 23 to 24, at Usen.

Rector of the institution, Prof. Abiodun Falodun, disclosed this in a chat with journalists, stating that the festival committee is hard at work to ensure a successful Arts and Culture Festival.

According to him, “We are revving up preparations for the festival which is billed to hold in September. As an institution that prides itself as a leader in innovation, we are prepared to give our best at this festival. It is the first we are organising, so we are bent on making a statement. We are rallying the communities in Ovia to ensure that they participate robustly in this festival. It is their festival and we are pulling the resources to ensure that we have a good outing.”

He noted that a lot of stakeholder engagements are ongoing to ensure that the right calibre of persons attend the festival, stating, “The committee will be meeting with the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs to firm arrangements from the government end.”

He added that the institution is also planning on build a Museum to hold and showcase the arts and cultural assets in Ovia communities and their environs.

“We are making sure that this school truly occupies a pride of place in Edo State. That is why we also intend to build a museum that will attract tourists to Usen community. The museum will hold the cultural assets in the local community and also help in telling the story of the people,” he added.