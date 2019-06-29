YouTube Fetes Fans, Content Creators

Google’s subsidiary and video sharing platform, YouTube, has assured users of an improved experience on the platform at the just concluded YouTube week that held in Lagos.

The week long event provided the firm an opportunity to connect more with platform users and fans in a relaxed environment, while content creators and fans also got to fraternise with each other. The event also saw the presentation of award to users that have reached a stipulated threshold on the platform. Popular singer, D’banj, picked up a Silver Play Button in recognition of achieving 100,000 subscriptions to his YouTube channel. Other artistes in the same award category included: Neptune3 Studios, 2Baba Idibia,Teni and Adekunle Gold.

The Gold Play button was presented to Flavour, having crossed the one million subscriber mark.

There was also a week-long bootcamp for YouTube Creators, which culminated yesterday in a graduation ceremony and a wrap-up party.

The Bootcamp covered topics like channel and content strategy, working with brands, creator responsibility, production, and accelerating growth on YouTube.

Speaking at the event, YouTube Partnerships Manager, Addy Awofisayo, reiterated the firm’s readiness to mirror Nigeria’s greatness to the world.

“Nigeria has a culture that is steeped in sharing and storytelling and Nigerians are passionate about music, entertainment and education. Since we launched in Nigeria in 2011, we have provided a platform for Nigerians to share the country’s unique and diverse culture on a global stage, and also offer them more relevant content.

“We are very excited, this week, to bring YouTube’s creator community and fans together to share, learn and celebrate us as well as the Nigerian Creators who are taking our culture to the world,” she added.