Uber’s Brooks Entwistle Visits, Strengthens Ties with Lagos

Brooks Entwistle, Chief Business Officer at Uber and the regional Uber team visited Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State as part of Uber Management’s objective of solidifying relations with policy makers and government in the country.

A statement by the company said, “Objectives of the visit also included improving Uber’s relationship with business sectors and growing the Nigeria market by further investing in the economic opportunities in this rapidly growing market.”

The statement said, “Brooks joined Uber in 2017 as the Regional General Manager and then went on to become the Global Chief Business Officer, responsible for Business Development and maintaining Uber’s relationships across Asia Pacific, EMEA and Latin America.

“He is now currently the Global Head of Business Development at Uber. For Leisure, Brooks is passionate about mountain climbing and has climbed Cho Oyu in Tibet in 2016, where he now holds the record for the oldest climber. He also climbed Mount Everest from the North Side in Tibet in 2017 in a guided record climb of 27 days.”