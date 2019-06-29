Total Restates Committment to Shareholders

By Omolabake Fasogbon

As Total Nigeria Plc seeks to grow and expand its business further in Nigeria, it has reaffirmed its committment to shareholders , with a promise to continue to reinvent and innovate.

The company stated this at its pre Annual General Meeting,AGM, cocktail,which took place at Oriental Hotels in Lagos.

The party which was well attended by ustomers, shareholders, staff and other stakeholders of the company, provided an opportunity for them to relate and interact with each other in a very relaxed atmosphere.

Beyond the fun, the event afforded the company an opportunity to gather feedbacks from the shareholders which the Managing Director of the company, Barry Imrane, said was necessary to shape organisation’s decisions and actions, going forward.

Imrane, while addressing the gathering, stated that it was the company’s mandate to improve and safeguard shareholders value, adding that without them the company would not have existed.

“We are here because of the love of Nigerians. The shareholders are the ones who give us money and it is our obligation to deliver to them. We value and care for them.We deeply appreciate their support and loyalty, more importantly, we value their feedbacks, without which we won’t know where we stand.

“As a result driven company, we are constantly seeking ways to make our best even better which makes us to deliberately ask for feedback.Helpfully, when we get feedback, especially a negative one,it helps us to improve.”

Imrane informed further of the company’s achievements in the year which included opening of new branches,where the company now boast of not less than 577 branches in Nigeria.

“Our interest in soccer is further demonstrated in our sponsorship of the ongoing African Cup of Nation, AFCON, and we pray that Nigeria wins the cup. We have also try to retain our pride among our customers through the launch of several new and innovative products that match up with consumers’ sophistication.

“Performance is a continous process which is why we stay true to the credo of the organisation.They include: safety, human capital, leveraging on our brand and lastly, operational excellence. This will help us to continously improve and deliver value to our shareholders and the country at large”.