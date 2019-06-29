TECNO Offers Fans Trip to African Nations Cup

Ugo Aliogo

In a bid to appreciate loyal customers, TECNO SPARK3 from the stables of TECNO Nigeria recently launched the ‘Predict and Win Egypt Tour With Ikpeba’ project for football lovers in the country.

The statement made available to THISDAY by the company said: “The ongoing African Cup of Nations football competition holding in Egypt, saw the Super Eagles winning their first match and because TECNO is for Nigerians, the brand has a reward for all those who tune in to the subsequent matches and participate in the predict and win.”

According to TECHNO, the reward is a trip to watch the finals in Egypt with the renowned former Nigerian football player, Victor Ikpeba.

“Fans can also win up to $ 10,000 by participating in the competition. The country’s last group match against Madagascar on Sunday on June 30 at 5pm; so, the time to start predicting and winning is now,” it said.

Since the launch of the new TECNO SPARK 3, many people have won cash prizes and other gifts and according to the brand, “to participate, simply go to the TECNO mobile site and click on guess the champion and follow the instructions.”