Lush Hair Partners Lagos to Empower Female Entrepreneurs

As part of its commitments to ending unemployment and poverty in the country, premium hair extension brand, Lush Hair, has implemented a partnership deal with the Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Poverty Alleviation, by absorbing graduates that are churned out by the ministry.

The graduates, numbering five, were trained in hairdressing and cosmetology, courtesy of Lagos State Skills Acquisition Programme.

Speaking during the formal presentation of the graduands to the brand, Brand Manager, Lush Hair, Ms. Sukhm Pannu, stated that the organisation was delighted at engaging the graduands and placing them on a monthly salary, which was in fulfillment of the brand’s objectives for an economically active society.

She explained further: “We are engaging them on a flexible contract, as they will be required to work only 15 days and earn salary at the end of the month. They have the rest of the days to generate alternative income for themselves.

“Also, having undergone different stages of trainings under a very close supervision of the ministry, we believe they would have acquired the right amount of skills required for them to perform excellently on the task ahead.

“Lush Hair is a proudly Nigerian quality brand specially designed to meet the beauty needs of the African woman. The brand stands for confident, modern and trendy women, which is why we will always bend towards supporting strategic women-oriented activities.”

Also speaking at the event, Chief Executive Officer of Lagos State Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Hopo Kudirat, commended the company for supporting the state’s efforts in improving the lives of people.

“It is a great feeling when corporate establishments like Lush hair, are not only recognising the effort of the ministry but also lending support to its project by employing some of our graduates in the relevant field.

It is important to state that there are 17 skill acquisition centres spread across the five divisions of the State .

“The programme is aimed at training and sharpening women’s skills areas such as Hairdressing and Cosmetology, Catering and Hotel Management, Computer Training, Textile Designing/Hat Beads Stringing, Barbing and Printing Technology, amongst others,” she said.