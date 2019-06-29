Dapo Abiodun’s Key Appointments

Femi Ogbonnikan writes on the three key appointments the Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, has made so far, to drive his programmes for the people of the state

Power to enthrone good governance for the common good of the people is vested in an elected governor of a state as provided for, by the 1999 Nigeria Constitution. This is why the new Ogun State governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, pledged to make life meaningful to the citizenry through an all-inclusive government, cutting across various political leanings in order to drive the socio-economic growth and development of the state.

During his inauguration, Abiodun promised to enthrone good governance for the benefit of all and sundry. He said: “The government will be our government, not their government. I have experienced ups and downs of life, like any of you. I can relate to your challenges. I can identify with your dreams. You want a government that works for you, and not for cronies and families.

To fast-track the smooth running of the day-to-day business of the government, a fortnight ago, Abiodun approved the appointments of Mr Olatokunbo Joseph Talabi and Alhaji Shuaib Salisu as Secretary to the State Government (SSG) and Chief of Staff (CoS) respectively.

Talabi comes from a rich private sector background as a business development professional, banker and an entrepreneur. He was until his appointment the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Superflux International Limited and a market leader in security printing.

The 57-year-old SSG holds a 1987 Master of Business Administration (MBA) degree from the University of Lagos, Akoka, and soon afterwards trained at the Citibank School of banking, Long Island, New York, USA.

With over 30 years cognate working experience, the SSG is a boardroom guru, chairing six corporate bodies, which include Bitflux Communications, ATCO Limited, Fate Foundation, City of Knowledge Academy, among others.

Fondly called SAS, the 55-year-old CoS served in the cabinet of the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun as Deputy, and later, Acting Chief of Staff (CoS), between 2011 and 2014. Salisu started his career in the Oil and Gas sector and had worked variously at Total and Mobil Oil.

Sunday Olakunle Somorin was appointed Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the governor. Until his appointment on June 6, 2019, Somorin was the Editor-In-Chief, Africa Resource Centre (ARC) magazine at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library (OOPL), Abeokuta. A former London Bureau Chief of THISDAY newspaper, the 52-year-old CPS holds a B.Ed (Hons) degree in English from the University of Port Harcourt, Rivers State, and subsequently a master’s degree in International Affairs and Diplomacy from the Ahmadu Bello University (ABU), Zaria, Kaduna state.

The governor said: “As part of our administration’s commitment to the fulfilment of our ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda, we are not unaware of the fact that the people of Ogun State want improved and service delivery. We are beneficiaries of the supremacy of democracy over any power; we owe our people that much and even much more. In doing this, we must also ensure that we put capable people in positions where our people will be guaranteed optimum benefits of reposing their trust in us as exemplified by their massive votes during the gubernatorial election on Saturday, 9th March, 2019.”