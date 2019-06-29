ACFE Intensifies Fraud Fighting, Donates Books to Police

In its bid to sanitise the society of economic fraud, the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE), Lagos chapters has donated specialised books on fraud and forensic education to the Lagos State Police Command.

This according to the association would aid the police in discharging their duties effectively, especially on fraud related issues.

Speaking during the association’s visit to the Lagos State Police Command, President of ACFE, Dr. Godwin Oyedokun, tasked the police officers on continous learning to enable them stay abreast of trends in global security and fraudulent issues as well as remain competitive.

He expressed the association’s support for the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, who is also a member of ACFE, adding that the group was ready to work with the police boss towards a crime free Lagos.

Continuing, Oyedokun commended Zubairu’s appointment as well deserved, judging his track records, talent and skills, he was confident that his time and works in the state would be remembered for good.

He said: “ACFE is confirmed to be the largest anti-fraud organisation and premier provider of anti-fraud training and education. With over 85,000 members, the association has been on the mission to reducing business fraud worldwide and inspiring public confidence in the integrity and objectivity within the profession.

“We are therefore assuring the command of our unreserved support in helping it to actualise its missions, visions and goals.”

Receiving the association’s board members, Zubairu appreciated their gesture , especially the book donated and promised to make good use of the books along with his men.

He also sought their support in the area of training and retraining of police officers in order to enhance competence in the force.