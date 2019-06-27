VDT to Boost Retail Broadband Service with 4GLTE Technology

By Emma Okonji

VDT Communications has concluded arrangements to launch its retail data network 4G LTE Advanced service into the market in July, beginning with Lagos, before extending the retail broadband service to four other states before the end of the year.

With the theme: Live the Life, the VDT retail broadband service was expected to enhance premium quality service for homes and individual subscribers in Nigeria.

Speaking at the pre-launch event in Lagos recently, the Managing Director of the company, Mr. Biodun Omoniyi, said the opportunity to actualise the dream of retail broadband service, came with the successful acquisition of a broad channel 2.3GHz Spectrum from the Federal Government through Bitflux Communications Limited; a consortium which VDT is the principal partner.

According to him, VDT Long Term Evolution (LTE) technology would leverage the Bitflux network to provide premium quality 4G broadband experience in the country.

“Despite the existence of other players in the market, the decision to launch VDT 4G LTE service is owing to the gaps existing in the market due to poor quality networks, customer service and support service inherent in the market. VDT 4G LTE Advanced has come to fill these yawning gaps with superior network quality, top-notch network performance and proactive customer and support services.

“Our ultimate goal is to offer members of the public an exceptional broadband experience every time they use our network. Thus, enhancing all aspects of their lives qualitatively and quantitatively; helping them to achieve more and truly live the life they are meant to.

“Our products range include home CPE and mobile mifi devices at highly attractive rates. These we offer with free 3068 of data. We also offer the most attractive free night browsing 8pm to 7am plan available in the industry. We still offer a free power bank. Our data plans also come in highly affordable rates; as low as N3,500 and unlimited internet data plan at low prices. See the flyer attached for details.”

Deputy Managing Director at VDT Communications, Bimbo Ikumariegbe, said with the acceptance and patronage that the company received during the pre-launch test period with about 80 per cent network coverage of Lagos State, VDT LTE Advance Technology would expand strategically to cover the entire Lagos State, and other leading cities in the key economic zones of Nigeria and the rest of the country in phases.

“VDT LTE also leverages the huge capacity, world-class quality standard and customer centric disposition of the VDT service organization. VDT Communications Limited is an lSO 9001:2015 and the lst ISO 20000:2011 internationally certified Telecom Company in West and Central Africa for excellent IT service management and winner of several awards including Broadband Company and Corporate Internet Service Provider of the Year 2019, 2018, 2017 and 2015, among several others.”