Rack Centre Wins Data Cloud Award

Rack Centre, Africa’s premium Tier III certified colocation data centre services provider has been announced as the winner for a second year running at the 2019 Data Cloud Awards in Monaco. It won the Excellence in Regional Data Centre Middle East and Africa.

In selecting Rack Centre for the award, the august panel of judges took into account the company’s outstanding ecosystem of robust and direct connectivity with over 35 carriers and five undersea cables, its ability to scale its operations through its modular nature and its low proven power utilisation effectiveness despite a challenging climatic and infrastructural environment.

The judges also considered Rack Centre’s service delivery, its outstanding customer satisfaction, achievement of 100 per cent uptime since inception, and its Cloud-on-Ground that offers a locally hosted and world class cloud ecosystem to Nigeria and Sub Saharan Africa. Held in Monaco recently, the Data Cloud Global Award, organised by BroadGroup, Publisher of the UK based Data Economy, recognises teams, products, innovations, initiatives and projects in the global IT industry.

Chairman of Broadgroup, Phillip Low, said the awards would help to define a new era in the IT infrastructure market and acknowledges the inspirational people, innovation and excellence in the data centre, cloud and edge eco-system, and reflect the tremendous success and achievements in diversity, innovation and excellence.

The winners were selected by judges comprised of independent panels of leading professionals from the industry who looked particularly for companies and individuals with evidences of success in performance, innovation in delivering services and high levels of industry’s excellence.

Managing Director of Rack Centre, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, while responding to the company’s win for the second year running, said: “We are truly honoured, delighted and humbled at the award, and thank the judges for recognising Rack Centre for excellence in Middle East and Africa. A great recognition indeed from highly respected global leaders in the industry, and the leading global industry event in Monaco.”