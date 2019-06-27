NACETEM Moves to Address Skill Deficit in Science, Technology

By Emma Okonji

The Director General/Chief Executive Officer of the National Centre for Technology Management (NACETEM), Prof. Okechukwu Okwuonu, has said the agency commenced training across Nigerian’s economic sector to address the skill gaps in science and technology innovation.

Okwuonu, who spoke at a national workshop programme organised by the agency on management of science, technology and innovation (STI) projects in Yenogoa, Bayelsa State recently, said the workshop was designed for scientists, engineers, builders, project managers and other stakeholders to enhance skills development across the various sectors.

“Specifically, the workshop is designed to enhance the skills of professionals in science and technology sector and help to develop concrete and practicable solutions to address knowledge and skills gaps in managing STI based projects across the various economic sectors in Nigeria.

“I am pleased to give this address at this momentous workshop coming at a very auspicious moment that the administration of President Muhammad Buhari is placing premium on science, technology and innovation as a driver of Nigeria’s economy,” Okwuonu said.

According to him, the significance attached to science and technology was evident in the kind of support the current administration has extended to the Ministry of Science and Technology and its agencies.

He said it is with this backing that NACETEM, as an agency of the ministry, has been relentless in reaching out to all and sundry, particularly in the area of capacity building.

“The workshop is one of the novel ways the agency is ensuring that no stone is left unturned in making science, technology and innovation a veritable tool of sustainable development,” he added.

The DG said: “I am aware that we have in our midst professionals such as project managers, engineers, quantity surveyors, builders, among others, and that the array of professionals here present are from both the private and the public sectors.

“The cheering news is that NACETEM is ready to expose us to the global best practices in managing science, technology and innovation based projects via the workshop.”

The CEO said the agency is open to consulting for as many organisations as would require its services in science, technology and innovation management for sustainable development across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

He expressed optimism that the training would mark the beginning of an enduring mutually rewarding relationship for every stakeholder in Nigeria’s economic development using science as driving force.