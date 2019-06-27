Buhari Condemns Failed Coup in Ethiopia

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

Chairman of ECOWAS and Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday in Abuja condemned in strong terms the failed coup in Ethiopia which claimed some lives and condoled with families of those who lost their loved ones.

Buhari expressed ECOWAS’ solidarity with the government of Ethiopia as well as the regional group’s respect for the sovereignty, independence and unity of Ethiopia.

Buhari, in a statement he personally signed as Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, admonished Africans to adhere to what he described as “relevant African Union Instruments, principally the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Lomé Declaration on the Unconstitutional Change of Government.”

Insisting that Africa remains committed to the ideals of the African Union on Democracy, Elections and Good Governance adopted at the Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2007, Buhari advised member-states to act with caution and shun all actions that have the capacity to erode peace, unity and stability of Ethiopia.

The statement read: “In my capacity as the Chairman of ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and on behalf of our Regional Organisation, we strongly condemn the coup attempt in the Amhara Region and the tragic events in the capital of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, on Saturday 22 June, 2019.

“We express our deep sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims of the coup attempt and to the people and Government of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.

“We reaffirm the imperative for the adherence to relevant African Union Instruments, principally the Constitutive Act of the African Union and the Lomé Declaration on the Unconstitutional Change of Government.

“We are committed to the ideals of the African Union on Democracy, Elections and Good Governance adopted at the Eighth Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government, in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia in 2007.

“We urge all concerned to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any action that could undermine the peace, unity and stability of Ethiopia.

“At this trying period, we also convey our full solidarity to the people and Government of Ethiopia.

“We finally reiterate our respect for the sovereignty, unity, independence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia.”