PDP Rejigs Minority Positions in Senate

Asks Saraki to broker peace in Edo

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, is to lead peace moves to pacify members of the Peoples Democratic (PDP) who might have lost out in the selection of the party’s leaders in the National Assembly.

The peace move became necessary following the party’s resolve to do a major reshuffle of its leadership in the Senate, which resulted in the replacement of Senator Clifford Odia (PDP, Edo Central) with Senator Sahabi Yau (PDP, Zamfara North) as Deputy Minority Whip.

“The decision of the PDP National Working Committee (NWC) to replace Odia with Yau was informed by the need to reflect National character and spread in the Minority positions in the Senate the House of Representatives.” a source within the party said.

“Accordingly the party has resolved to appeal to Odia to, in the interest of the country, give up the position to the North West Zone. This is because the South-south zone has two positions out of the eight positions while the North West Zone was completely shut out,” the source added.

It was also learnt that the party has appealed to Saraki to spearhead the effort to soothe ruffled feathers in Edo State where Ordia comes from.

The choice of Yau, was also partly due to the consideration and choice of Hon. Kingsley Chinda of Obio/Akpor Federal Constituency in Rivers State as Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, it was further learnt.

There are a total of four Minority positions in each of the two chambers of the National Assembly.

The decision would be communicated to the President of the Senate Ahmad Lawan who would formally announce same to all Senators upon the resumption of the upper legislative chamber on

July 2.