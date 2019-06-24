Insurance Operators Launch Fresh Campaign

Ebere Nwoji

Operators in the insurance industry have launched a nationwide marketing campaign tagged ‘Live With Freedom.’

The campaign aims at showcasing the advancement made in the insurance sector and to encourage more Nigerians to take up insurance.

The insurers, in launching the campaign, deployed educative and informative tools with a goal to redefine narratives about the sector in Nigeria and project insurance as indispensable and desirable.

Addressing the media, the Chairman, Sub-Committee on Publicity and Communication, Insurers Committee, Mr Oye Hassan Odukale said two of the effective tools engaged were social media and blog posts.

Odukale, who is also Group Managing Director, Leadway Insurance, said the marketing campaign project made insurers publish several articles on the website and shared across various social media platforms since June, 2018.

According to him, these educative features were to showcase the benefits of insurance, easy ways to purchase insurance and the compulsory insurance policies recognised by law in Nigeria.

“There are seven insurance policies mandated by law in Nigeria. The federal government has made it compulsory for every individual and corporate worker in the country to be protected by operating these policies, as applies to them.

“The compulsory insurance policies include: Motor Third Party Insurance, Employee Group Life Insurance, Health Care Professional Indemnity, Insurance of Public Buildings, Insurance of Buildings under Construction,

Aviation Third Party Insurance, and Marine Insurance (Cargo)”, he stated.

He said the benefits of insurance cannot be over-emphasised, adding that it serves as an anchor for individuals and the economy.

According to him, for the individual, insurance helps to safeguard treasured interests from loss and uncertainty, giving him/her the freedom to enjoy life to the benefits. He also noted that insurance ensures reduced risk and provides succour during losses, thereby enabling businesses to thrive.

He added that insurance drives the key sectors of the economy.

“Did you know that with N5,000 you can purchase an insurance policy? Insurance in Nigeria has become affordable and easy to access. The “you are insured” platform has made it easy for users to access any insurance company of choice, with a simple click on their mobile devices.

“The platform also serves as a bank of knowledge and information for Nigerians, as relates to insurance matters. Simply put, it is insurance made easy – a one-stop resource centre for everything insurance in Nigeria,” Odukale stated.

Explaining how the marketing campaign had performed, Odukale, said in its first three months, the campaign recorded a following from zero to nearly 20,000 followers and a reach of about 8.8 million, across its social media platforms.

He explained that materials were also consistently deployed on digital media including animated videos, graphics, written testimonials, and themed video series. He said a total of 171 videos and graphics had been deployed thus far.

“The campaign ensured that the seven compulsory insurance policies in Nigeria were emphasised and reinforced amongst Nigerians. The populace were also adequately sensitised on the appropriate process for resolving claims.”

NEM Insurance CEO Becomes AIO Vice President

The African Insurance Organisation (AIO), has appointed the Chairman of Nigeria Insurers Association (NIA) and Managing Director, NEM Insurance Plc, Mr Tope Smart, as the Vice President of the organisation.

The appointment, took place at the just concluded AIO conference which held in Johannesburg, South Africa.

Smart, took over from Mrs. Delphine Traoré, Regional Chief Operating Officer Allianz Africa who was appointed AIO President at the end of the Assembly.

This is coming on the heels of Nigeria’s acceptance to host the conference next year.

In his acceptance speech, Smart assured members of the AIO of an effective and efficient work relationship.

He disclosed that the hosting by Nigeria has the full backing of the federal government.

Smart, who is currently the Chairman of the Nigeria Insurers Association(NIA) started his insurance career at Everyman Insurance Brokers, Abuja where he did his NYSC.

He was involved in the overall operations of the branch office. He contributed in no small measure to the rapid growth of the Company. After the NYSC, he was rewarded with a permanent employment as a Branch Manager with the same firm. He however left Abuja to join Nigerian-French Insurance Company Limited as one of the pioneer staff in 1989.

In 1991, Smart completed his professional examination with the award of CII London where he equally won the prize for Distinction in Property and Pecuniary Insurance. He served Nigerian French in various capacities and became an outstanding staff in the company. He was rewarded with a double promotion and was made to head the Marine Unit of the company, a position he held till he left the company.

In 1991 he left Nigerian French and joined hands with two other people to pioneer Perpetual Assurance Company Limited as Assistant Controller. In this position, he was responsible for the development of the Technical and Marketing policies of the company, a task he performed beyond the expectation of the Board.