Ecobank wins Award

Ecobank said recently won the Most Admired Financial Services Brand in Africa.

Brand Africa which released the top 100 brands in Africa recently, also listed Dangote conglomerate, MTN Group and Anbessa shoe of Ethiopia as highly admired brands in different categories. Brand Africa 100 is involved in a pan-African survey and valuation of brands in Africa, to create a unique index and ranking for the Best Brands in Africa. Brand Africa 100 believes that one of the key catalysts for Africa’s growth, competitiveness and reputation lies in developing and growing globally competitive and locally relevant African brands and global brands in Africa.

Brand Africa 100 announced the winners at an event at the Johannesburg Stock Exchange JSE, with industry leaders from across Africa, hosted by the JSE in partnership with Geopoll, Kantar and Brand Leadership in their 7th annual Brand Africa 100: ‘Africa’s Best Brands.’ Nike, MTN, Dangote, Ecobank and BBC were recognised as the most admired brands on the continent.

According to the organisers since 2011, the Brand Africa 100 has been surveying and ranking the most admired brands spontaneously recalled by African consumers.

In a relatively stable Top 100 list, the US sports and fitness mega brand, Nike, retains the overall #1 brand in Africa spontaneously recalled by consumers. South African telecoms brand MTN is the #1 African brand spontaneously recalled brand, while surging Ethiopian brand Anbessa Shoes, at #2, swopped positions with Nigerian conglomerate, Dangote, which is the #3 most admired brand of African of origin. However, when consumers are prompted to recall the most admired African brand, Dangote retains the #1 position. Overall, African brands faltered to an all-time low 14 per cent share of the Top 100 most admired brands in Africa.