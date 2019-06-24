Cable Thief Electrocuted in Anambra

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka



A man suspected to be on a mission to steal armoured cables from a power installation belonging to Enugu Electricity Distribution Company (EEDC) was yesterday morning electrocuted at Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area of Anambra State.

The deceased, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, was said to have invaded the installation when suddenly the equipment sparked and got him electrocuted.

It was gathered further that the man was attempting to remove the armoured cable when the wire suddenly exploded and electrocuted him.

Confirming the incident, the state police spokesperson, Haruna Mohammed, said the suspect died on the spot.

He said: “At about 7a.m. today (yesterday), there was a report at Aguata Police Station through the vigilante commander in Ezinifite that a suspected cable vandal whose identity is yet to be ascertained wanted to vandalise one of the EEDC transformer installations in the community.

“But luck ran out of him as the armoured cable he was trying to steal exploded and electrocuted him instantly.

“Police patrol team led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in Aguata division, SP Ayeni Oluwadare, visited the scene of the incident and rushed the victim to the General Hospital in Aguata were he was confirmed dead on arrival by the medical doctor.”

Haruna also added that the deceased has also been identified by a relative who claims to be his elder sister, Mrs. Eunice Mmoma, who told the police authorities that the he(deceased) was mentally unstable.

He said: “One Mrs. Mmoma from Oraefite in Ekwsugo Local Government Area, in company of Mr Emmanuel Ofor of Ezinifite, who claimed to be the owner of Onyoko Ministry (Church) in Ezinifite community came to Aguata Police Division and identified the deceased as Onyenka Adennu from Oraefite.

“The woman also claimed that the victim was her brother who had a mental problem before his death. She further stated that both of them came for a church programme on the June 22 in Ezinifite and the programme ended about 2 a.m. after which the victim disappeared, and all efforts to get him proved abortive.”

Mohammed added that investigation had commenced to ascertain the authenticity of her claim.