Twenty Five Years After, Okoya Remembers Late Parents

The Oluwanisola Estate home of the Aare of Lagos Chief Rasak Akanni Okoya came alive few days back as family and friends converged for a ceremony to commemorate the anniversary of the passing of the parents of the billionaire businessman Chief Okoya and his siblings.

The remembrance occasion was well attended by the creme de la creme of high society and the political establishment. Even the governor of Lagos Babajide Sanwo-Olu, his deputy Obafemi Hamzat and their wives took time out of their busy bedding-in period as new office holders to support the pillar of Lagos as he relived the fond times and life-shaping lessons bestowed by his late parents Alhaji Tiamiyu Ayinde and Alhaja Idiyat Abeke Okoya.

The Fidau prayers were led by Sheikh Abdur-Rahman Olanrewaju Ahmad who is the Chief Missioner, Ansar-ud- deen Society of Nigeria, supported by other prominent clerics who chipped in with various prayers and Quaranic recitations. Aare Okoya’s popular sister Wosilat Okoya and his lesser-spotted brother Alhaji Tajudeen Okoya served as co-hosts of the remembrance session.

The Chairman, Eleganza Group and the apple of his eyes Shade Okoya were the picture of attentive hosts as they catered to the guests who exchanged solemn countenances and prayer mats for happy faces and tables piled with expensive food and drink as the prayer session gave way to a grand reception.

Though the merriment was toned down somewhat to reflect the occasion, the guests still left feeling on top of the world after experiencing a day when they got to eat whatever they wanted while dance numbers soared into the air as popular acts dished it out from the bandstand.