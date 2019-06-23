Oyo Governor, Seyi Makinde, Revives First Love

Failure, they say, is an orphan, while success has many fathers.

This axiom surely fits into the current situation in the life of Seyi Makinde, the newly sworn in governor of Oyo state.

Society Watch gathered that in 2015, before the Ibadan-born governor threw his hat into the ring for the number job of the state, his company, MAKON Group, an engineering services company located on Admiralty Way, Lekki, Lagos, was a beehive of activity.

He would soon be engrossed in politics, while his business suffered.

While those who knew the profile of this company were wondering why Makinde looked the other, he was neck-deep in his political ambition. He was unable to oversee the firm, which our source described as his cash cow.

The engineering company lost some major contracts, thereby forcing it to lay off some top staff.

Following his loss then, his various businesses, especially MAKON, reportedly went through hard times.

Again, Makinde made his intention known in 2018 and he eventually became the governorship candidate of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP.

Against all odds, he defeated the All Progressives Congress candidate, Bayo Adelabu, and others.

A source revealed that since his victory in the last election, life has returned to the company.

The source further disclosed that it had relocated to a more spacious location in the same Lekki Phase 1 axis.

In 2015, Makinde caused a stir of sorts when he contested for Governor in Oyo State. When he entered the race, many thought he would spring a surprise, especially because the odds seemed to be in his favour: he was young and wealthy. But the pendulum of political power did not swing to his side, even as he defected from the Peoples’ Democratic Party, PDP, to Social Democratic Party, SDP, in a bid to realize his ambition.

It was gathered that the Omi Tuntun Campaign Group, as his campaign was then tagged, lacked political heavyweights, who could have aided his victory to the Agodi Government House.

His defeat, it was also learnt, was due to the fact that most of the people who flocked around him were hangers-on, who were only out to make money during the electioneering.

So, when the businessman threw his hat in the ring for the 2019 governorship election in the state, after his return to PDP, many didn’t give him any chance of winning.

But today, he is singing a victory song.